Elemis Invigorating Cal-Metab Plus Body Enhancement Capsules

Elemis Body Enhancement Capsules - Cal-Metab Plus (60 Caps) Cal-Metab Plus are dietary supplements, perfect for part of a weight-loss regime. The capsules help to cleanse your blood whilst restoring the body's natural and essential minerals and vitamins. Formulated with a blend of natural herbal extracts such as Laminaria, Plantain and Algae Kelp to boost the body's natural metabolism. Please note, we are currently updating all our product packaging to give it a fresh, new look. Packaging of this product is subject to variation from the visual shown. We can confirm the product is the same formulation.