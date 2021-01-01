Invisible Bluetooth EarbudV41 Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Earphone with Builtin MicSports Noise Cancelling inEar Headphone for iPhone Samsung and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Invisible Earbud ( Only 1 earphone): more comfortable and Lightweight when wearing. One multifunction-button design, comes with S/M/L ear-tips with anti-shedding features that secure fit different people; its hidden, suitable for a variety of scenes. Super Quality Sound: with HD Stereo chip, your conversation is more clearly and the music is more stereoscopic. 4.1+EDR Technology - For unparalleled access to your audio, Bluetooth 4.1 provides a faster and more efficient connection with fewer delays, resulting in the best listening experience possible. Great Battery Life: playing music for up to about 4 hours on a single charge and 180 hours of stand-by (According to volume and music type), only take 1.5 hours to fully charged, battery status displayed on IOS devoice. Lifetime Service: 30 days no-questions-asked return policy and lifetime product service.