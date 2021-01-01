Invisible Dry Shampoo - The PIRETTE Invisible Dry Shampoo is a high performing aerosol spray that absorbs oil, buildup and odor, leaving hair shiny, and feeling clean. Features Sunflower Seed Oil: Natural moisturizer because it's unfused with several vitamins and minerals. It helps to promote healthy hair growth and includes Oleic Acid, which is known to be one of the essential acids that are needed to help stop breakage and stimulate healthy hair growth Sunflower Seed Oil is also lightweight which makes it ideal to shine and condition the hair to help prevent frizz without feeling greasy The Pirette line is in compliance with the most recent IRFA and RIFM global standards and regulations Benefits With fresh notes of fresh green coconut, surf wax and sunscreen, this super absorbent dry shampoo cleans, smoothes hair and boosts volume without ever feeling greasy Perfect for all hair colors and types, it sprays on clear without white residue Go ahead, stand by your strands and shine on. You can thank us later Made in the USA Formulated Without Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs, silicone, BHT, BHA and phosphates - Invisible Dry Shampoo