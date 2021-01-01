EVE PEARL INVISIBLE FINISH Blot & Set Pressed P owder

EVE PEARL Invisible Finish Blot & Set Pressed Powder is a neutral, ultra-fine, lightweight mattifying powder. Its sheer, silky-smooth texture is ideal to set foundation or use alone as an anti-shine. Blot as needed for shine-free touch-ups and crease-resistant, long-lasting wear. Packaged in a slim compact with a puff for easy touch-ups anytime, this powder also features color-adjusting pigments for skin-balancing control, neutralizing the appearance of imperfections. How do I use it: Dab puff into powder and apply to your face as needed with a press, pat, or roll of the puff. From EVE PEARL. Includes: