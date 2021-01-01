Kjaer Weis Invisible Touch Concealer Refill 0.21 oz. - M210

Creamy and undetectable, Invisible Touch Concealer from Kjaer Weis blends beautifully onto skin, covering invisibly and staying put. Use under the eyes and on the brow and cheek bones to highlight; when used on eye lids, it doubles as a eyeshadow primer. Its doe-foot applicator allows for precise, spot application to cover and brighten.Key Ingredients:Dioscorea Batatas: known as the Root of Light and biodynamically grown, this organic extract helps heal and illuminates skinKey Benefits:Certified organicNourishingDiminishes redness associated with irritation and blemishesUndetectable on the faceShade F110