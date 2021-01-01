Oral-B iO Series 7s Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black Onyx and White Alabaster (2 pk.)

The Oral-B iO Series Rechargeable Toothbrush combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B's unique dentist-inspired round brush head design for a professional clean feeling every day. 5 Smart Modes allow you to choose your ideal clean: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense. The Smart Pressure Sensor helps to keep you from brushing too hard to protect your gums and enamel, turning red when brushing too hard, and green when the pressure is just right for your teeth. AI Recognition enables 3D tracking to monitor your brushing across the front, top and back surfaces of your teeth across 16 zones of your mouth. The interactive display turns AI insights into action with real-time coaching. A 2-minute quadrant timer comes built-in that pulsates every 30 seconds, ensuring a complete clean. Our new, compact magnetic charger has click-in-place stability and provides a ~3 hour quick charge. This pack includes 2 Handles (White Alabaster and Black Onyx), 3 refill heads, 2 magnetic chargers, and 2 travel cases. Replace your Oral-B iO Series Replacement Brush Heads every 3 months for best results. The frictionless, smooth magnetic drive system transfers energy to the bristle tips for a clean that wows. Oral-B iO redefines the average brushing experience - a beautiful thing for healthy teeth and gums.