IOIOA Head-Mounted Noise-Concellng Gaming Headphone, Hi-Fi Subwoofer Headset 7.1 Virtual Stereo Earphone with Mic for PS4 PC One, Blue

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBLE: Support PC, Laptop, PSP, Tablet, for iPad, Computer, Mobile Phone. An extra Adapter is required (Not Included) when connecting with an OLD VERSION controller. SURROUNDING STEREO SUBWOOFER: Clear sound operating strong brass, ambient noise isolation and 50mm magnetic neodymium driver, acoustic positioning enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound. NOISE ISOLATING MICROPHONE: Headset integrated onmi-directional microphone can transmits high quality communication with its premium noise-concellng feature, can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and remove the noise, which enables you clearly deliver or receive messages while you are in a game. Long flexible mic design very convenient to adjust angle of the microphone. GREAT HUMANIZED DESIGN: The retractable headband design with synthetic leather-wrapped ear-cushions allows you to play for hours in complete comfort; Adjustable headband suits a