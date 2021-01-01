Forever New Gold Gold Ion Plated Stainless Steel and White Cubic Zirconia Cross 8.5-Inch Link Bracelet

Forever New Gold Ion Plated Stainless Steel And White Cubic Zirconia Cross 8.5-Inch Link Bracelet. This stunning, handsome two-tone bracelet features a shiny rectangle plate middle section highlighting round white cubic zirconia stones centered in the shape of a cross. Every other link has cubic zirconia accent stones vertically set. Crafted from the finest 316L stainless steel with a yellow-gold ion plating finish giving this two-tone bracelet it's beauty, it resists corrosion, scratches, and tarnishing. Measuring 8.5-inches long by 11-millimeter wide, this bracelet has a beautiful high-polished finish and closes with a secure fold-over clasp.