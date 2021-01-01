Ready for anything. Built with tough Black Republic WP leather and extra-tough nylon, it’s ideal for wet conditions. Sitting on a black and gunmetal GripWair sole, it’s got a bit of extra traction, even on slippery surfaces. A DryWair lining helps to wick away moisture, keeping feet dry and comfortable. Republic WP is a Crazy Horse leather with a waxy, oily finish and medium pull-up effect. Care with Wonder Balsam. Our unique GripWair sole design provides extra traction on slippery surfaces. DryWair is a proprietary, highly breathable yet waterproof membrane that locks out moisture while allowing feet to breathe | Dr. Martens, Iowa Waterproof Poly Casual Boots in Black, Size M 9/W 10