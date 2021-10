Handmade in Athens, Greece, our gladiator sandal Ippolita is available in moss green, brown and metallic gold. Named after the queen of the Amazons, the Ippolita is our latest gladiator-esque style sandal, with more of those classic leather straps, but less fuss. Ancient-inspired, but designed for day-to-night dressing, the Ippolita is the simplified gladiator, made with the softest, most supple vegetable-tanned leather we could find.