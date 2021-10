Bella-Vita Ira-Italy Flat Sandals. Strappy minimalist uppers are a wardrobe must-have for the season, and the Ira-Italy Sandals perfectly capture this trend. These fashion-forward flats are available in fun Croco prints. Despite being flat sandals, the soft footbed offers flexibility and cushioning. These sandals look great with dresses, denim, shorts, and skirts...the options for outfitting are endless. Also available in Narrow, Wide, and Extra Wide Widths