What it is: A dazzling, lightweight metallic eyeshadow refill. What it does: Sheer, pearlescent tones offer a reflective finish for a weightless, sophisticated look. Silicone-coated pearls create an exceptionally soft and creamy texture that glides on smoothly, with oil-absorbing properties for a luxurious, long-adhering glow. Iridescent Eye Shade builds beautifully with matte and opaque shadows. The refill shades are designed to fit in