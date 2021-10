Deep waist band trouser. - Front fastening zip. - Cross over waistband with 2-button fastening. - Without pockets for a flattering fit. - Straight leg. - Coordinates with Beauty and Spa range. - Ideal also as general uniform trouser. - Fabric: 100% Polyester Plain Weave With Inherent Stretch Capabilities. - Weight: 185gsm. - Waist (to fit) 8 - 23", 10 - 25", 12 - 27", 14 - 29", 16 -31", 18 - 33", 20 - 35", 22 - 37", 24 - 39". - Regular 31" (79cm) and Long 34" (86cm) Leg. - Gender: Women