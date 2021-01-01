CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN - Iriza 100 Leather Pumps - Neutrals

You'll get so much wear out of simple nude pumps, especially ones as timeless and well-made as Christian Louboutin's 'Iriza' pair. They've been crafted in Italy from supple beige leather and have a flattering d'Orsay silhouette with sharp pointed toes. Style them with everything from tailoring to formal dresses. Shown here with: [BITE Studios Shirt id1175535], [ANNA QUAN Coat id1180273], [Khaite Shoulder bag id1189292], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1174023], [Alighieri Ring id1211049], [Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings id1204907].