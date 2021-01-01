The Ironbridge MG lace-to-toe style steps up to include a rigid steel metatarsal guard, creating the ultimate work boot. Technical and safety features: Steel toe cap. Slip resistant sole. Rigid steel metatarsal guard. Additional insulation to protect against accidental contact with an electrical charge. Rich, water resistant tumbled leather uppers. Welted construction foot bed offers exceptional stability and durability. Padded collar and tongue. Moisture wicking lining. Anti-bacterial Smartmask® insole. The iconic Dr. Martens classic PVC air-cushioned sole is resistant to oil, fat, petrol and alkali. Standard: ASTM F2413-11 MI/75 C/75 MT/75 EH. | Dr. Martens, Ironbridge Leather Met Guard Work Boots in Teak, Size M 7/F 8