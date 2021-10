IRONSHERPA Tri Sherpa Triathlon - Haul Cheer Kiss my Triathlete Inspired Design. Swim Bike Run. Show support for your favorite triathlete by wearing this awesome apparel! Triathlon Inspired Apparel designed by ENDU Designs This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.