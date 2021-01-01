Stainless steel case with a grey and black (calf hair) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case dimensions: 46 mm x 40 mm. Case thickness: 12.3 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Irony Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Swatch Irony Muuu Chronograph Grey Dial Mens Watch YCS585.