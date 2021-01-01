Black Is Beautiful Melanin Script Tote Bag

Black Is Beautiful Melanin Script by TheBlackest Co. A Black owned design studio. Show your support for the equality movement with this strong, simple, message of empowerment. The soul of natural hairstyles, afros, body shapes, diverse skin tones, identity Black is beautiful is a cultural movement that was started in the United States in the 1960s by African Americans to dispel tired old beauty standards. Makes a thoughtful gift to anyone who loves the culture woke strong and proud man or woman king or queen 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.