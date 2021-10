Sarcastic Saying My Sister Is Older, I Realize My Sister Is Older, Get This for Mother’s Day, Father's Day, Your Sister Birthday, Girls, Boys " Sometimes I Feel Old but Then I Realize My Sister Is Older " Sometimes I Feel Old But Then I Realize My Sister Is Older is a Funny Saying For Men, Women, Sister, Or Any Family Member And Friends " Sometimes I Feel Old but Then I Realize My Sister Is Older " Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem