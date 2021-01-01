Take the day on with ease wearing the tentree Isa Tie Front Shirt featuring a classic front button closure, short sleeve top with frontal tie available in two color options. tentree is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 38 in Sleeve Length: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.