Kobi Halperin Isabella Crepe Cropped Flare Pants

Cropped above the ankle, these crepe trousers are designed with detailed topstitching and a satin band at the back waist. Banded waist Concealed side zip Satin side stripes Triacetate/polyester Lining: Polyester Dry clean Imported of Japanese fabric SIZE & FIT Cropped leg Flare silhouette Rise, about 10.25" Inseam, about 26.25" Leg opening, about 18.25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in women's ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Petal Pink. Size: XS.