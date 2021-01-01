BEARPAW Isabella Genuine Sheepskin Lined Lace-Up Boot, Size 10 in Charcoal at Nordstrom Rack

Genuine sheepskin lining provides extra comfort and warmth into some laced-up boots to prepare you for any blizzard headed your way. Sizing: True to size. Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up- Round toe- Lace-up D-ring vamp- Suede panel detail- Quilted shaft- Waterproof- Genuine sheepskin and wool blend lining- Grip sole- Approx. 11.5" shaft height- Approx. 0.75-1" platform- ImportedItem cannot be shipped to Canada. Leather and suede upper, genuine sheepskin (origin: China) and wool blend lining, manmade sole