Isabel Marant Isele Sandal in Metallic Silver Metallic leather upper with leather sole. Made in Portugal. Ankle strap with snap button closures. Ruffled leather trim. High-shine metallic silver midsole. Contoured footbed. ISAB-WZ397. 21ESD0792-21E025S. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.