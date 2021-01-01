From isabel marant
Isabel Marant Isele Sandal in Metallic Silver
Isabel Marant Isele Sandal in Metallic Silver Metallic leather upper with leather sole. Made in Portugal. Ankle strap with snap button closures. Ruffled leather trim. High-shine metallic silver midsole. Contoured footbed. ISAB-WZ397. 21ESD0792-21E025S. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.