NBD Isidora Mini Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL) NBD Isidora Mini Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL) 92% siro viscose 8% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Partially lined. Back strap with adjustable hook and eye closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Jersey fabric with front ruched detail. NBDR-WD2448. ACD827 S21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.