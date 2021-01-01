Isla Cage Longline Bra

Bluebella is a modern, lingerie and sleepwear brand that reflects strength and femininity. Known for redefining sensuality, Bluebella embodies the spirit and vitality of every woman., Style Number: 41211 Alluring longline bra with gorgeous embroidered lace, Darted, sheer unlined mesh cups with underwire for lift, Fully adjustable stretch straps for the perfect fit, Adjustable strappy longline band gives a cage effect, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye with slide hook closure, Stretch mesh and lace AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Lace,Mesh,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Sexy,Prom,Underwire,Balconette,Cage,Long Line,Plunge front,Unlinednotsportsbra,Darted,Seamed,Unlined,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra