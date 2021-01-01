h:ours Isla Cowl Neck Dress in Metallic Silver. - size S (also in XS, XXS) h:ours Isla Cowl Neck Dress in Metallic Silver. - size S (also in XS, XXS) Self: 85% nylon 9% poly 6% spandexLining: 90% poly 10% spandex. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Draped neckline. Metallic thread and sequin detail throughout. Ruched side seams. Imported. HURR-WD217. HOD176 H18. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.