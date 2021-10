We took our fashion-forward Color Block design one step further by adding a chic side tie, giving it a wrap-front shape. Not only will you look good in this one-piece, but you'll feel elevated by the tummy control support and extra coverage, making your next cruise one to remember. 96% nylon, 4% spandex. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Triangle cups. Tummy control. Features a textured piqué fabric. UPF 50 = Excellent UV protection. Imported. SS300314