Be worshiped for your divine sense of poolside style when you wear the La Blanca Island Goddess One Shoulder Mio One-Piece Swimsuit. Beautiful one-piece bathing suit with draped detailing for added texture and self-tie at the waist. High neckline with durable construction. Adjustable over-the-shoulder straps that intersect down through the back. Removable soft cups for personal customization. Moderate rear coverage ensures a worry-free fit. 83% nylon, 17% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.