La Blanca Island Goddess Ruffle Skirted Hipster Bikini Bottoms

Whether it's bocce ball, volleyball, or a cannonball, have fun on the beach and in the water with the Solid Ruffle Skirted Hipster Bottom. Skirted bikini bottom features a ruffled hem and shirring at sides for a flattering silhouette. Stretch fabrication for an adjusted fit. Solid hue for a sleek look. Pull-on design with built-in tummy control. Full rear coverage. Fully lined. Materials: 83% nylon, 17% elastane. Hand wash, do not tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 8 in Inseam: 6 in Front Rise: 8 1 2 in Back Rise: 9 in Leg Opening: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size 0. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.