Island of Sao Vicente | Cape Verde Flag | Nos e Kriol Tote Bag

This epic product reflects a general sense of pride in our culture being from the Cape Verde Islands, no matter which Island you're from: Sao Vicente, Santo Antao, Sal, Boa Vista, Brava, Fogo, Sao Nicolau, Maio, Santiago, or Santa Luzia. Cabo Verde e sab p'afronta! Vive Vida Boa! Cachupa, Linguica, Gufong, Ponche, y Groc. Tudo Sebim! Visit Mindelo! Let’s cherish and celebrate Cape Verdean history and heritage. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.