From bleu rod beattie

Island Time Underwire D-DD Bikini Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bleu Rod Beattie combines modern bright colors and bold prints with chic, sophisticated style. Endless style choices for women of all ages and sizes makes this brand a must have. , Style Number: RBTM21337D Make a splash in this convertible swim top, Supportive underwire cups with foam lining for modesty, Back-adjustable straps can convert to criss-cross, Slide hook back closure has 3 adjustment options, Sleek, stretch microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,Average Figure,DDplus,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Contour,Plunge front,Lined,Seamless,Adjustable back straps,Convertible Straps,Boning,Swimwear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com