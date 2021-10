Jantzen Isn't It Romantic Kimono Cover-Up features an allover floral print; elbow sleeves, side vents and an open front waist tie. Providing a sexy-chic aesthetic. 84% polyamide, 16% elastane. Hand wash, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.