Crafted for you to look and feel your best weather you're hanging out poolside or all smiles on vacay this Jantzen Isn't It Romantic Vamp One-Piece features an over the neck shoulder strap, v-cut neckline, and a straight hemline. 84% polyamide, 16% elastane. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.