Israel Flag DNA Football Fan Jersey Israel Premium T-Shirt

Do you have Israeli roots? Is Israel your home, your DNA Israelic and equal blood flows through your veins? Then wear this design with pride to your land of Israel. Israel flag in retro fingerprint graphic for men, women and children of Israeli origin, ancient and immigrants who are born in Israel or have their home there. Can also be used as an Israel football jersey. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.