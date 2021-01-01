It Takes Lots Of Sparkle To Be A Pharmacy Technician Tech T-Shirt

You are looking for an awesome pharmacy outfit? Then is this funny pharmacy technician design the right one for you. It's a great idea for pharmacist or pharmacy tech who love their job. Wear it proudly to work or in your free time. Get this now. This funny pharmacy technician design for women and men who love their pharmacy and medicine job. Show that you are a proud pharmacist. On the pharmacy tech motive is the quote It Takes Lots Of Sparkle To Be A Pharmacy Technician. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem