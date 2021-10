Funny It Took Me 55 Years To Look This Good Design. This It Took Me 55 Years To Look This Good Design is a great gift for men, women, dad, mom, mother, grandma, grandpa and all the other one for father's day, mother's day, thanksgiving, birthdays or christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.