It Took Me 78 Years To Look This Good Funny 78th Birthday Tote Bag

Cute, stylish, simple, stylish 78th birthday present idea for someone special. Grab this for your mom, mother, mummy, she will be impressed. 78th birthday grandma, 78 birthday grandpa decorations. If they love funny quotes, humor style designs. Fun, humours 78th birthday outfit for family or friends party. Turning 78 man or woman present. Great birthday celebration 78th party decoration. Funny quote style they'll love. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.