Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus T-Shirt

Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer, likely from Genoa, and navigator who completed four voyages across the Atlantic Ocean, opening the way for the widespread European exploration and colonization of the Americas Columbus Day is a major celebration in the United States of America held annually in October to U.S. holiday that commemorates his landing in the Americas in 1492 on the Nina, Pinta and the Santa Maria were funded by the King and Queen of Spain.