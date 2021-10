Italian Greyhound Retro Vintage Dog 60s 70s Sunset Dog Design. This cool graphic style featuring a dog silhouette is perfect for an Italian Sighthound, Piccolo levriero Italiano dog lover Get this awesome Italian Greyhound distressed print for dog lovers, puppy lovers, animal lovers, dog whisperers, fur parents, pet owners, men, women, boys, girls who love dogs and puppies paws. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem