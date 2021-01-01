Italian Mechanic Jacket in Pecan

When we introduced the Mechanic Jacket last fall, it became an instant hit. It's a more rugged take on a windbreaker and works over a t-shirt in summer or tossed over a chambray shirt in the fall. Our design team took the lines of a vintage mechanic's jacket and gave it a luxe upgrade in a garment-dyed fabric from Italy's Di Sondrio mill that has a worn-in feel from the get-go. Workwear details include a two-way zipper front, two chest zipper pockets and partial elastic at the side hems.97% Cotton, 3% Elastane.; Imported Italian garment-dyed cotton from Di Sondrio mill.; Classic Fit.; Two-way Zipper.; Two Zipper Chest Pockets.; Machine Wash - Cold. Do not bleach.;