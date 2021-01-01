Italian Pleated Corduroy Trouser in Stone

Based on the silhouette of our popular pleated chino, our design team created this luxe Italian corduroy version that has just a hint of stretch. The upper part of the pant is relaxed but tapers through the thigh to a tailored lower leg. The waist is natural with an elegant tab closure. The trouser feels relaxed to wear but looks refined. Think of this as an easy way to elevate a humble hoodie or add a trendy touch to a sport coat and dress shirt.98% Cotton, 2% Elastane; Italian fabric; Made in Portugal; Pants finished with a cuff; Natural waist; Tab closure; Worn higher on waist, size up to sit at low hip; Dry Clean Only;