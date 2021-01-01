Italian Seersucker Club Jacket in Sand

We've taken the classic Sixties style that was frequently spotted headed into the local country club locker room or driving a drop top Mustang and then given it a 21st Century refresh. Like a windbreaker, a Club Jacket has elastic cuffs and waistband, a two-way zipper front and a button closure tab at the neck for chilly days. What distinguishes it is a pointed collar and a mesh interior lining on the upper back for breathability. The fabric from Italy's Subalpino mill is a cotton stretch seersucker pattern that features a fine ivory stripe. From far away, the jacket reads as a solid.Matching Italian Seersucker Dress Trouser (Style S8A001); 97% cotton, 3% elastane; Tattersall fabric from Italy's Subalpino mill; Elastic waist and cuffs; Point lapel collar; Two way zipper; Button closure tab at the neck; Interior has mesh on the upper back for breathability; Dry Clean Only; br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}