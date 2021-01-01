Italian Striped Guayabera Shirt in Blue

The silhouette is based on the classic Guayabera style: two chest pockets and two hand pockets. Popular in Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and other countries, the shirt is worn in lieu of a sport coat as a semi-formal garment. The cotton-lined fabric comes to us from Italy's Sondrio mill. It is not uncommon to see heads of state, men in business meetings or men at weddings rocking the Guayabera. Ours also comes with a matching Barre Linen Bahama Short. So don't be shy about showing up at your next big occasion in this.60% linen, 40% Cotton; Slim fit cut with a bit moreroom; Fits true to size.; Four front patch pockets; Straight hem; Fabric if from Italy's Sondrio mill; Guayabera-inspired style; Machine Wash, Hang Dry; Imported;