Italian Wool Cotton Suit Jacket in Charcoal Windowpane

If you're like us, it feels like you have more than your share of postponed weddings and other celebrations finally happening. So let this lightweight gray suit be your sartorial wingman. The windowpane fabric is a wool, cotton blend that's imported from Italy's Subalpino mill. Our Sutton Suit silhouette is a sleek, modern take on the classic two-button suit jacket. It features a slightly nipped waist and high-end detailing. Our trouser has a moderate rise, they lay straight through the hip with a flat front and modern slim fit through the thigh and knee. Matching Italian Dress Pant (Style PS019271); 54% wool, 46% cotton; Tailored Silhouette; Imported Italian fabric from Subalpino mill; Two-button suit jacket; Lined; Made in USA; Dry Clean;