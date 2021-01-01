Italian Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Black

Hopsack has long been the go-to fabric for warm-weather sportcoats. The weave breathes beautifully, and here it appears in a black blazer, which is a refreshing alternative to the ubiquitous blue blazer. Our sportcoats, imported from Italy's Bagnoli mill, represent the perfect combination of relaxed and refined, the epitome of casual tailoring. The flattering fit on these jackets represents years of trial and error. The shoulder is natural, and the jacket comes unlined. Two patch pockets enhance the Neapolitan vibe as do the genuine horn buttons. It's light enough to wear through summer and the perfect partner to white denim.100% Italian Wool; Imported from ItalyTailored fit; True Italian cut -runs small would recommend sizing one size up; Genuine horn buttons; Unlined; Natural shoulders; Two patch Pockets; Dry Clean Only;