Italy emblem of the Italian Republic symbol holiday souvenir Tote Bag

Italy holiday and traveler memento: Vintage star classic south europe outfit for travel, vacations and holidays: great featured tourist and travel wear. It's a perfect gift for friends and for your family. The central element of the emblem is the five-pointed star white star, also called Stella d'Italia (English: "Star of Italy"), which is the oldest national symbol of Italy, since it dates back to ancient Greece 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.