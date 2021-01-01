It's A Good Day To Drink On A Boat Vintage Sunset T-Shirt

If you love to sail and drink beer or wine, this funny men's drinking t-shirt is the perfect drinking gift, Its a good day to drink on a boat is ideal for a boat captain, wear whilst fishing for seabass, boating shirt for men or dads. This Design features a colored vintage sunset with an anchor and the funny saying "It's a good day to drink on a boat". Funny pontoon boat accessories t-shirt with a beautiful retro vintage design. A great gift idea for boat lovers or fishermen. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem