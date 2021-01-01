It's A Jenkins Thing You Wouldn't Understand Matching Name Tote Bag

This funny text saying It's a Jenkins Thing you wouldn't understand design is a fun way to show your love. Is your last name Jenkins and proud of it? Perfect to wear for family reunion for every body in the clan. Ideal if your last name is Jenkins Perfect for family outing, get together, photo session, as uniform for photo sessions, bbq sessions or just hanging out with your family 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.