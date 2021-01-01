It's Not A Party Until A Few Beagles Santa Show Up Xmas Premium T-Shirt

Merry Christmas Three Beagles Dogs In Snow, Beagles Light, Beagles Reindeer, Beagles Santa, white snow, tinsel, bell, Christmas Tree. Wear this fun lazy ugly Xmas sweater pajama outfit in holiday and await Santa! It's a great for a birthday or Christmas. Present for Men, Women and Kids, Dog mom, dog dad, dog lover Who Love beagles. Get this as gift for the beagles fans of your life! Show your love for light Christmas with this cool apparel! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.