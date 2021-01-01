It's Not A Party Until A Few Dachshunds Santa Show Up Xmas T-Shirt

Merry Christmas Three Dachshunds Dogs In Snow, Dachshunds Light, Dachshunds Reindeer, Dachshunds Santa, white snow, tinsel, bell, Christmas Tree. Wear this fun lazy ugly Xmas sweater pajama outfit in holiday and await Santa! It's a great for a birthday or Christmas. Present for Men, Women and Kids, Dog mom, dog dad, dog lover Who Love Dachshunds. Get this as gift for the Dachshunds fans of your life! Show your love for light Christmas with this cool apparel! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem